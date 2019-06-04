Schoolgirl hit crossing notorious intersection

ON THE SCENE: A primary school girl has suffered head injuries after being struck by a car outside of the Chinchilla Medical Centre on Middle Street in Chinchilla this afternoon.

A PRIMARY school girl has been rushed to hospital with head injuries after being struck by a car in Chinchilla this afternoon.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling northeast on Middle Street when the young girl was crossing the road.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said they were notified about the incident twice after 4pm.

He said the young girl has suffered what appears to be some minor head injuries and has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital.

Ivy Bond said she came out of her Middle Street office to see what had happened after hearing the sirens.

"It's such a dangerous road when you're driving into the sun. You're driving blind," Ms Bond said.

"The lollipop ladies usually finish up around 3.30pm so there's no one around watching to see if the kids are crossing the road safely."

The Middle Street, Colamba Street crossing is a notoriously busy part of town with after school traffic.

"I don't know whether she was waiting for her parents or not, she must have just tried to cross at the wrong time," Ms Bond said.

An adult male was also transported to hospital after experiencing emotional distress at the scene.