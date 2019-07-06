Menu
Schoolgirl missing for two weeks

6th Jul 2019 3:31 PM

A FATHER dropped his 14-year-old daughter to school a fortnight ago, and she hasn't been seen since - sparking an appeal by police to help find her.

The Kelso girl was last seen by her father when he dropped her to Kirwan State High School about 8.30am on Friday, June 21.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 150cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

 

The girl was last seen wearing a Kirwan State High School uniform, black and red school jumper, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

missing queensland

