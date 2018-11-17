Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEAR DROWNING: A schoolie has been flown to hospital after he nearly drowned.
NEAR DROWNING: A schoolie has been flown to hospital after he nearly drowned. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Schoolie flown to hospital after near-drowning at beach

Scott Sawyer
by
17th Nov 2018 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

A TEENAGED school leaver has been flown to hospital after nearly drowning during beach celebrations.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to transport the 16-year-old boy, after he was caught in a rip and nearly drowned this afternoon.

The teen had been on a camping trip celebrating the end of the school year with friends at Teewah Beach on the Noosa North Shore when the near-tragedy happened just after midday.

The rescue helicopter was on the beach by 12.30pm, while paramedics on the ground had been treating the boy until aerial support arrived.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said the boy had "swallowed a large amount of water" but managed to drag himself back to shore before raising the alarm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was in a stable condition when he was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for more treatment.

She said there had been no other schoolies incidents reported across the region so far today.

celebrations editors picks emergency noosa north shore paramedics queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter safety schoolies schoolies 2018 sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Truck accident Gwydir Highway

    Truck accident Gwydir Highway

    Breaking Reports of truck accident on Gwydir Highway

    • 17th Nov 2018 4:56 PM
    How the Ulmarra campaign achieved its goal

    How the Ulmarra campaign achieved its goal

    News Timeline of the Let's Not Wait Ulmarra campaign

    $6000 grant to improve Men's Shed's facilities

    $6000 grant to improve Men's Shed's facilities

    News Local Men's Shed receives $6000 grant.

    Local Partners