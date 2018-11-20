Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s day three of Schoolies 2018 and police have revealed what they think of the behaviour of school leavers partying in Surfers Paradise.
It’s day three of Schoolies 2018 and police have revealed what they think of the behaviour of school leavers partying in Surfers Paradise.
Education

What police think of Schoolies’ behaviour

by Andrew Potts
20th Nov 2018 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S day three of Schoolies 2018 and police have revealed what they think of the behaviour of school leavers partying in Surfers Paradise.

Arrest figures continue to remain below 2017 levels and police say they are pleased with the behaviour of the crowds.

Police say they are pleased with the behaviour of school leavers. Picture: John Gass
Police say they are pleased with the behaviour of school leavers. Picture: John Gass

Overnight, nine schoolies were arrested on 11 offences, mainly for alleged drug possession. Of those schoolies arrested, eight were male and one was female schoolie.

In comparison for the same night in 2017 there were 17 schoolies arrested.

Arrests are down on last year. Picture: John Gass
Arrests are down on last year. Picture: John Gass

Six schoolies were also issued with liquor infringements notices.

There were 14 non-schoolies arrested on 20 charges relating to public nuisance and drug possession.

More Stories

behaviour editors picks graduates schoolies

Top Stories

    SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    Business The response has been so swift that they have often run out of fuel, even after deliveries that day

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:17 AM
    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    News Check out this Jacaranda video

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    Opinion How did Valley residents take the news? Not too well it seems

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:58 AM

    Local Partners