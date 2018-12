There was a lucky escape for a busload full of schoolkids when their bus was involved in a collision with a car on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

A SCHOOL bus full of students had a lucky escape from serious injury when their bus was involved in a collision with a car on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

The bus was travelling north at the time of the incident, which happened at around 4pm this afternoon.

The debris from a collision between a car and a bus on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra. Vicky Hambly

While both the bus and the car involved were seriously damaged, there were no injuries from the collision.

