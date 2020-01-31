Menu
Schools close as NSW heatwave fans bushfires

by Adella Beaini
31st Jan 2020 7:17 AM

The mercury is about to soar as a brutal heatwave hits NSW this weekend, pushing temperatures into the mid-40s in parts of the state.

Western Sydney will not be spared, with Penrith tipped to hit 45C tomorrow and Richmond 44C.

The extreme heat will continue into Sunday in the west. In the city it will top out at 34C tomorrow.

Across the fire-ravaged south coast, the bureau is forecasting more of the same, with a top of 43C forecast for Bega.

The dry and windy conditions will bring elevated fire dangers to the southeastern parts of NSW, with a total fire ban in place.

The increased fire danger has prompted several schools and TAFE campuses to close.

A Smokey sunrise over Sydney Airport ahead of forecasted hot days .picture John Grainger
Bermagui, Bodalla, Bredbo, Candelo, Central Tilba, Jerangle, Michelago, Tanja, Towamba,

Wolumla and Wyndham public schools, Moruya high and public schools, Narooma high and public schools, as well as Moruya and Ulladulla TAFE campuses will be closed Friday.

Meanwhile, the ACT's Orroral fire, which has threatened properties in recent days, could cross the NSW border as the hot and windy conditions fan the flames.

Windy conditions on Sunday in regional NSW are also likely to bring dust storms.

Winds in excess of 50km/h are expected in areas around the Snowy Mountains and could pose a hazard to road users.

