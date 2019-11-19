Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A scene from the fire burning at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.
A scene from the fire burning at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.
News

Schools closed as smoke worsens

Jenna Thompson
19th Nov 2019 12:45 PM

PUBLIC schools along the Lower Clarence are closing their doors due to poor air quality as a result of fires burning in the area.

“The school has been advised that due to the poor air quality and the New Italy fire heading south could all parents and carers please come and collect your child from the school,” Iluka Public School has posted on their Facebook page.

Chatsworth Island and Harwood Island Public School posted similar announcements on their Facebook page.

Due to the increasing poor air quality we need to close the school and are asking that parents please pick their...

Posted by Harwood Island Public School on Monday, 18 November 2019
clarence fires clarence valley schools
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Home lending up by 52 per cent

      Home lending up by 52 per cent
      • 19th Nov 2019 12:40 PM

      Top Stories

        Want to walk Harwood bridge? Here’s what you must do

        premium_icon Want to walk Harwood bridge? Here’s what you must do

        News Registrations are open for rescheduled Harwood bridge walk, and you must pick your time to take part.

        FIRE UPDATE: What’s burning in the Clarence

        FIRE UPDATE: What’s burning in the Clarence

        News Find out all you need to know about current bushfire situation

        Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        premium_icon Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        Crime No forensic evidence ties John Edwards to alleged killing: court

        Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        premium_icon Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        News ATO grants businesses a reprieve in bushfire affected areas.