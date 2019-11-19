Schools closed as smoke worsens
PUBLIC schools along the Lower Clarence are closing their doors due to poor air quality as a result of fires burning in the area.
“The school has been advised that due to the poor air quality and the New Italy fire heading south could all parents and carers please come and collect your child from the school,” Iluka Public School has posted on their Facebook page.
Chatsworth Island and Harwood Island Public School posted similar announcements on their Facebook page.
Due to the increasing poor air quality we need to close the school and are asking that parents please pick their...Posted by Harwood Island Public School on Monday, 18 November 2019