SCHOOLS HUB: Clarence’s most improved NAPLAN schools

MOST IMPROVED: These are the Clarence’s most improved schools.

MOST IMPROVED: These are the Clarence’s most improved schools.

THESE are the Clarence Valley schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the last five years.

An analysis of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the Clarence Valley schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Clarence Valley school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2014 and 2018 was Ulmarra Public School, in Ulmarra, where the average results across all subjects improved by 10.3 per cent.

Average Year 9 results at South Grafton High School, in South Grafton, increased by 1.4 per cent, the biggest improvement in Clarence Valley.

The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2014 and compared to the same results in 2018.

Clarence Valley's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was St Mary's Primary School, in Grafton, where scores increased 9.2 per cent.

The third biggest Year 5 improver was St Joseph's Primary School, in South Grafton, where results increased 8.7 per cent over the five-year period.

The Clarence Valley school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2014 and 2018 was Grafton High School, in Grafton, where results improved 0.9 per cent.

Average results at McAuley Catholic College, in Clarenza, increased 0.4 per cent, the third highest increase in the region.