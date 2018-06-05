School's out for Snappers

Blake Southam shone in the number nine jersey for the Coffs Snappers.

Blake Southam shone in the number nine jersey for the Coffs Snappers. Brad Greenshields

THE weather might have been wild and woolly at Wauchope but the play from the Coffs Snappers was slick.

Featuring eight players in the first grade team that are still in school, the young Snappers showed there's a bright future at the club during the 71-5 win.

The final margin could've been even greater if it wasn't for the wind and rain that arrived in the second half.

Of the young players, Jack Winchester was a standout at hooker while Blake Southam took to the scrumhalf role with aplomb.

Winger Harvey Taitumu made his starting debut after coming off the bench a week earlier against Grafton and scored two of the Coffs team's 11 tries.

With Liam Doherty, Connor Martin, Oscar Edwards, Brad Thorn and Luke Slater also at school, there's a youthful zeal about the Snappers.

Co-coach Brett Davis said a couple of weeks ago that the Snappers needed to hit the reset button.

"In the second half of the season we need to focus on ourselves," he said.

"We took a step in the right direction last week against Grafton even though it was disappointing not to get the win having led late in the match but this week, particularly in the first half the players did what we asked them to do."

After a week off for the long weekend the Snappers will be at home against the Port Pirates.

MNC RUGBY

First Grade

COFFS SNAPPERS 71 (Cameron Sweeney 2, Brannon Murray 2, Harvey Taitumu 2, Jack Winchester, Jesse Kirkman, Ross Gundry, Kris Kent, Matthew Spence tries; Zac Cross 7, Kent conv) def WAUCHOPE THUNDER 5.

Grafton def Port Pirates 36-28

Hastings Valley def Kempsey 62-7

Bye: SCU Marlins

Women

Wauchope def Coffs Snappers 24-19

SCU Marlins def Bowraville 20-5

Port Pirates def Grafton 48-0