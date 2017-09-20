School's out for Year 12

ACROSS the Clarence Valley today and tomorrow, regular classes will be wrapping up for Year 12 students as they graduate and prepare for their Higher School Certificate exams.

Students at Grafton High School celebrated the last day of their classes today with a Gender Bender day, with the regular uniform ditched in favour of netball uniforms for boys and fake moustaches and beards for the girls.

GENDER BENDERS: Grafton High School Year 12 students (back row) Sharnee Rawson, Nacoya Collins, Krystal Wood, (front row) Micaela Scott, Daniel Wall and Natalie Downes enjoying the last day of regular classes before their graduation and start of HSC exams. Jarrard Potter

Grafton High School Year 12 student Natalie Downes said the idea to swap uniforms was initiated by students last year, and the current crop of Year 12s were happy to continue with the tradition.

"I think last year all the students swapped genders without telling anyone so now it's a thing," she said.

"Pretty much everyone got behind it, and if they didn't dress up they swapped socks or drew moustaches on or something

"The boys outdid the girls this year definitely, they really went for it with the hair and the outfits."

Looking ahead to their gradution ceremony tomorrow, Nacoya Collins said it was daunting knowing their time at high school was coming to an end.

"After 13 years of being at school, doing the same thing after the same thing and knowing what you're doing and then just stopping that and going off to do something else is making me a bit nervous," she said.

Krystal Wood said it will be sad to say goodbye to some of her classmates and teachers.

"It's really good to know that it's actually over now, but with the HSC next term it's rather nerve-wracking," she said.