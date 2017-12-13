School's showcase a beauty

A splendid scene from the second half highlights of their Beauty and the Beast showcase.

CLARENCE River Dance Academy capped off a successful year with concerts in both Maclean and South Grafton.

Showcasing their range of work that included class dances and eisteddfod pieces, the climax was a special presentation of the highlights of Beauty and the Beast.

Other highlights were emotional solos from long-time students Libby Rose and Tyarn Clark, who performed with the studio for the last time.

The studio also showcased parts of the routine that students performed as part of a special tour to the US.

Check out the highlights here: