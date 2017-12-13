Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School's showcase a beauty

A splendid scene from the second half highlights of their Beauty and the Beast showcase.
A splendid scene from the second half highlights of their Beauty and the Beast showcase.

CLARENCE River Dance Academy capped off a successful year with concerts in both Maclean and South Grafton.

Showcasing their range of work that included class dances and eisteddfod pieces, the climax was a special presentation of the highlights of Beauty and the Beast.

Other highlights were emotional solos from long-time students Libby Rose and Tyarn Clark, who performed with the studio for the last time.

The studio also showcased parts of the routine that students performed as part of a special tour to the US.

Check out the highlights here:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Maclean musicians share stage with Paul McCartney

WATCH: Maclean musicians share stage with Paul McCartney

MARCHING out in front of 50,000 people, four members of the Maclean and District Pipe Band performed at the encore of Paul McCartney's One on One Brisbane show

Honour for voice of the Clarence

TEAM PLAYER: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at his office.

Gulaptis reflects on the Power 30

‘Why is my internet so slow’ in top searches

Google has revealed the top search topics for Australians in 2017. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Google reveals what we have all been searching for...

Wooli beaches get helping hand

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.

State government grant to help with erosion management

Local Partners