School's showcase a beauty

CLARENCE River Dance Academy capped off a successful year with concerts in both Maclean and South Grafton.
Showcasing their range of work that included class dances and eisteddfod pieces, the climax was a special presentation of the highlights of Beauty and the Beast.
Other highlights were emotional solos from long-time students Libby Rose and Tyarn Clark, who performed with the studio for the last time.
The studio also showcased parts of the routine that students performed as part of a special tour to the US.
