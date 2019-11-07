Menu
FULL TILT: South Coast destroyer Jay Stafford dishing out the heat.
FULL TILT: South Coast destroyer Jay Stafford dishing out the heat.
Cricket

Scintillating South Coast take CHS cricket spoils

Mitchell Keenan
by
7th Nov 2019 5:12 PM
CHS CRICKET: South Coast claimed the NSW Combined High Schools boys cricket crown with a thrilling two-wicket win over Hunter in the scorching heat at McKittrick Park today.

Hunter won the toss and elected to bat first but a quick dismissal of Joshua Hardy (5) gave South Coast some early confidence as they bowled out their opponents for a lowly 130 off 38.5 overs.

Top seamers, Hugo Ikeda (8.5-3-4-21) and Jay Stafford (6-1-3-6) pitched in with a good haul.

Hunter's brightest performer at the crease was captain Edan Brichta (47), who fell agonisingly short of a half-ton while Clarence Valley product Aidan Cahill was unlucky to be caught for a duck.

South Coast had a steady start to their innings with Rhys Cattle (9) and Jack Baldwin (31) building a strong base for Cade Hotham (30) and Aidan Cook (31 not out) to finish off the job for 8/133.

Check out some of the action from the final today in the gallery from Gary Nichols below!

NSW CHS RESULTS

1 v 2: Hunter 130 def. by South Coast 8/133

3 v 4: North Coast 10/102 def. by Sydney West 9/241

5 v 6: Sydney East 170 def. Riverina 10/141

7 v 8: Sydney North 8/175 def. by Sydney South West 9/214

9 v 10: Western 64 def. by North West 5/104

clarence cricket hunter nsw chs cricket south coast
        Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

