Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce’s failed leadership tilt.
Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce’s failed leadership tilt.
Politics

ScoMo’s new-look frontbench revealed

6th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

DAVID Littleproud will return to his agriculture portfolio as part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new-look frontbench.

Mr Morrison and Nationals leader Michael McCormack were forced to reshuffle the ministry following a leadership spill in the Nationals party.

Mr Littleproud, the newly-elected deputy, had held the water, drought and emergency management portfolios since last year's election, and held agriculture before that.

He took up the agriculture portfolio in 2017, when he was first promoted to Cabinet.

Victorian Darren Chester will return to Cabinet with his veterans affairs portfolio, and Queensland backbencher Keith Pitt will move into Cabinet with the mining, resources and Northern Australia portfolios.

The resources and agriculture portfolios were until now without ministers after scandal and political infighting forced two resignations in the junior coalition partner in as many days.

Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce's failed leadership tilt.

While Senator McKenzie was forced to resign over undeclared gun club memberships, she retained the senate leadership of the party. Senator Canavan has remained deputy leader in the upper house.

- with AAP

More Stories

Show More
agriculture david littleproud federal government politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drug supply syndicate members back in court

        premium_icon Alleged drug supply syndicate members back in court

        Crime Six men co-accused of operating an alleged drug ring, who between them face more than 130 drug supply charges, have again appeared in court

        GROCERY GRAB: Valley’s best supermarket bargains revealed

        premium_icon GROCERY GRAB: Valley’s best supermarket bargains revealed

        Smarter Shopping You may be surprised at what supermarkets cost. Find out the winner

        Man sentenced over military explosives found in drug raid

        premium_icon Man sentenced over military explosives found in drug raid

        Crime A Halfway Creek man has faced Grafton Local Court where he was sentenced for...

        Help on the way for Nymboida’s animal owners

        premium_icon Help on the way for Nymboida’s animal owners

        Pets & Animals RSPCA make way around the state to assist fire-affected animal owners

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:22 AM