Yassss! $129 flight sale to world’s hottest spots

If you’re keen to ditch winter, now could be the ideal time to book.

Just when you thought you'd left it too sneak away and leave winter behind, along comes a flight sale with hot airfares to get you to some of the world's hottest destinations for cheap - even if you've left it to the last minute.

Scoot is spruiking a sale with fares from $129 to 19 destinations around Asia - and the good news is you don't have to book months in advance to snag some of these cheap flights.

The lead-in fare ($129) gets you from Perth to Singapore, with flights from Sydney and Melbourne from $159 and from the Gold Coast from $149.

The sale starts at midday (AEST) today, Tuesday, August 7, with flights available for travel from now until November 15, 2018 and between February 10 and March 30, 2019 (some blackout periods apply).

Other destinations on sale include Vietnam from $159; Thailand, including Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi from $159, and Malaysia, with destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi from $149.

The infinity pool at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, overlooking Singapore.

The bargain fares don't include checked luggage or meals, and although the sale continues until August 12, 2018, as always, the advice is to get in quick for a chance to snap up the cheapest seats.

SCOOT'S 'SNEAKY SALE' FARES:

Singapore: $129 Perth; $149 Gold Coast; $159 Sydney / Melbourne

Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City: $159 Perth; $179 Gold Coast; $189 Sydney; $199 Melbourne

Hanoi: $179 Perth; $189 Gold Coast; $209 Sydney; $219 Melbourne

Thailand

Bangkok: $159 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Phuket: $159 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Krabi: $159 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Chiang Mai: $199 Perth; $209 Gold Coast; $219 Sydney; $229 Melbourne

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Penang: $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Langkawi: $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Kuantan: $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Kuching (Borneo): $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Indonesia

Jakarta: $149 Perth; $169 Gold Coast; $179 Sydney; $189 Melbourne

Taiwan

Taipei: $229 Perth; $249 Gold Coast; $269 Sydney / Melbourne

For full details or to book visit flyscoot.com