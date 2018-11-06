SCORCHER COMING: is record heat our new normal?

Climate change baking in record temperatures as the new normal

WITH the mercury tipped to hit 39°C in Grafton today and this month's average maximum temperature sitting more than 3°C above normal, climate experts are saying these records might be our new normal.

Climate Councillor Professor Will Steffen said it could be the effects of climate change were becoming baked-in.

"It's still spring and yet it feels like mid-summer," he said. "As a result of climate change, we are seeing heatwaves starting earlier in the season and they are becoming more frequent and even hotter."

The Bureau of Meteorology has already recorded early season maximum temperature records for several locations including Canberra, Goulburn and Wagga Wagga.

Today's predicted scorching temperatures in Grafton won't be the hottest on record, falling a few degrees short of the 2014 record of 42.9°C

"Heatwaves have widespread impacts. They are sometimes referred to as 'silent killers' because they cause the greatest number of deaths of any type of natural disaster in Australia," Prof Steffen said.

"They also damage ecosystems, agriculture and infrastructure. Our ageing, inefficient coal-fired power stations can't cope with the heat either."

The hot weather has prompted authorities to elevate fire danger ratings in parts of NSW and the ACT.

"Climate change is driving a long-term warming trend. Record hot days and heatwaves are already on the increase and are expected to increase even further," said Prof Steffen.

"As temperatures rise, the recent vegetation growth from rains will dry out and add fuel load that could contribute to a potentially nasty bushfire season," he said.

"Limiting the increase in heatwave activity requires us to urgently reduce our greenhouse gas pollution levels."

Today's forecast for the Clarence Valley predicts a partly cloudy, hot day with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms or showers.

The maximum temperature is expected at 3pm and the heat will continue into the night, with 31°C expected at 9pm.

There's no relief in sight for the region either, with a similar temperature expected in Grafton tomorrow tipped to hit 39°C.