Score $4 Apple Airpods in Click Frenzy sale

Australian shoppers are gearing up for this year's Click Frenzy, the online mega-sale event that comes just in time for Christmas shopping season.

This years event will start at 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday November 10 and run for 53 hours, until midnight on Thursday, November 12.

It is promising more than 4000 deals from 800 Aussie and international global brands, such as Dyson, Big W, HP, Dell, House, Forty Winks, House, L'Oreal, Adidas, Adore Beauty, Myer, Target and Sheridan.

The sales' hugely popular 99 per cent off Go Wild deals will also be back, including Apple Airpods Pro for $4, GHD hair straighteners for $2, a Samsung TV for $9 and an airfyer for $1. But you need to be a Click Frenzy member to be in on these special deals.

Apple AirPods Pro will be among the products on offer as part of Click Frenzy’s Go Wild sale.

WHAT IS CLICK FRENZY?

The sale event started in November 2012 and has become recognised as one of Australia's biggest online shopping events.

HOW CAN I TAKE PART?

Bargain hunters can simply browse the Click Frenzy website. But if you want to take part in the Go Wild deals you need to be a Click Frenzy member by creating an account.

Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop up when these deals open and stock numbers are usually very limited so you need to be quick to score of the these bargains.

To increase your chances, Click Frenzy members receive emails during the event that include clues on when each 99% off deal will go live.

WHAT'S ON OFFER?

Categories on sale include electronics, homewares, fashion, food and wine, travel, home office, kids and toys, pets, health and beauty, outdoor and sports.

Some of the brands taking part this year Anaconda, Barbecues Galore, Bose, Canon, Catch, Cellarmasters, Coles, Dyson, FILA, Forty Winks, Goodlife Health Clubs, HP, House, Kogan, Lenovo, Michael Hill, Mimco, MJ Bale, MyDeal, New Balance, OPSM, Peter Alexander, Peter's of Kensington, Priceline, Red Balloon, Shaver Shop, Sheridan, Sony, Sunglass Hut, T2, Target, Telstra and Under Armour.

"We're super excited about Click Frenzy's Main Event on November 10," Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott said.

"The calibre of retailers, brands and deals across every category is mind-blowing," he said.

There will be discounts across a range of clothing and footware including Nike.

"Shoppers are going to be blown away with the range as well as the hugely exciting promotions we have in store."

There will be sales across a huge range of brands.

Online shoppers have been warned to shop early to avoid the expected delivery crush in December, Mr Arnott said.

The sale will include 20% off all Nike & Dr Martens at Hype DC.

In light of the brutal year for much of retail in Australia in 2020, Click Frenzy is extending its "Let's Regrow" campaign into November, offering struggling retailers $1000 worth of advertising during Click Frenzy to get their businesses in front of millions of shoppers.

Click Frenzy has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation as their charity partner, with participating retailers who are making donations to NBCF featured on a special partner page, so those consumers who want to support NBCF can shop with those brands.

The Click Frenzy sale will include savings across a range of categories including beauty and health.

Click Frenzy and NBCF are aiming to raise $90,000 through donations during the sale, which will help support the 9 per cent of women with breast cancer who don't meet the five year survival rate.

Here is just a sneak peak of what shoppers can expect:

Click Frenzy Deals

· Sheridan Outlet: 60% off all Sheridan and 30% off pillows and quilts

· 2XU: up to 65% off

· Bose: up to 50% on select products; ranging from noise-cancelling headphones to portable bluetooth speakers

· The Athlete's Foot: up to 40% off a range of footwear from ASICS, Brooks, Adidas, Nike and 25% off all clothing (excludes socks)

· Myer: Unmissable savings across homewares, electrical and fashion. 30% off Christmas trees, decor and decorations

· Surfstitch: 25% off almost everything

· House: Extra 25% off sitewide including sale. Save up to 75% off RRP

· Dell: up to 40% off on selected items

· Lenovo: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 54% off RRP and ThinkPad T495s 50% off RRP

· Forty Winks: 50% off selected big brand mattresses

· Vinomofo: up to 70% off on the best wine deals

· Fossil: 25% off

· Hype DC: 20% off all Nike & Dr Martens at Hype DC

· Priceline: save up to 75% on a massive range of clearance makeup

· Gorman: up to 70% off online exclusives.

· YSL Beauty: 20% off an exclusive curation of bundles and complimentary luxury wrapping

· T2: up to 50% off selected items.

· Canningvale: up to 70% off sitewide

· Spotlight: Up to 40% Manchester and home decor products

· Koala Bamboo: 30-75% off storewide

