Scots hoping for a rain-free gathering

Lower Clarence Scottish Association Chief Peter Smith is hoping for a rain free Highland Gathering, despite the problems storms clouds have caused for the event. Adam Hourigan

IT'S almost set in folklore that the Maclean Highland Gathering always attracts the storm clouds, but with a storm nearly wiping out the showground buildings earlier this year, the Scottish Association is keen to push on.

Just as long as it doesn't rain on the day.

"I was determined that we have it, even if it was going to be in the main street,” Lower Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith said.

"We will push on regardless, we have to, once you cancel an event sometimes it never comes back.”

The storm-damaged venue will present some challenges for the traditional contest format this year. However, with a pop-up kitchen providing light refreshments, portable stands from Wherrett Park and the contest ground able to be used, the show will go on.

"The gathering should be quite a good one - we're getting bands from Western Australia - 21 bands in the street march and the mass bands,” Mr Smith said.

The programme format for the event will stay the same, with the entire solo contests at the showground on Friday afternoon. The Civic Hall will be used to accommodate the A-grade solo piping and the riverside McLachlan Park will be the location for the Friday night Ceilidh.

The main CBD centre in Maclean will host the pipe bands on parade street march, starting at 8.30am.

Following the parade on Saturday morning all the action moves to the Maclean showground, with a band contest in four grades along with the popular Drum Major solo contest. Highland dancing, and highland sport will also take place, with the massed band displays rounding out the weekend.

The 114th Maclean highland gathering will be held over this Easter weekend from March 30-31. Programmes of events can be downloaded here.