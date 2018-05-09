Menu
Scott Bolton speaks after he was charged with indecent assault.
Rugby League

Bolton may play against Tigers

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
9th May 2018 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS forward Scott Bolton trained with the team in Sydney on Wednesday morning, but is still not a certainty to play against the Tigers on Thursday night.

Bolton, who was this week charged with indecent assault, returned to the Cowboys camp and took part in their captain's run.

 

The prop has been in Townsville since Sunday after it was revealed he had been charged over the alleged incident in Bondi.

He was reunited with his team today, ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Wests Tigers.

However, it is understood that no decision has been made as to whether he will play.

Francis Molo is also in Sydney as cover for Bolton, who may be given until game day to make a final call on whether he will face the Tigers.

north queensland cowboys nrl nrl 2018 rugby league scott bolton wests tigers

