Scott “feeling fine” after COVID-19 positive

Adam Scott has no idea how he contracted coronavirus but only experienced symptoms for 24 hours and is now furiously trying to get his game back together in time for next week's Masters.

The former world number one had to withdraw from the ZOZO Championship two weeks ago after becoming the 13th PGA Tour player to test positive to COVID-19, a number which has grown to 14 this week after Harry Higgs joined the list ahead of the Houston Open.

Scott had to isolate in a hotel in Los Angeles, then a house he found, on his own, and couldn't practice for 10 days and said his plan to "peak" in time for a trip to Augusta next week had been turned upside down.

"I think fortunately for me, the symptoms weren't too bad and I was really only feeling below par for a day or so and then started feeling a lot better. I think I was lucky in that sense," Scott said from Houston where he will play this week.

"I had no symptoms at the time I tested positive, but I developed some symptoms about 12 hours after I tested positive and I had a slight fever for 24 hours and a headache and then that kind of passed. Then I continued to get better.

"I had to isolate. I was in the hotel there in L.A. for six days. Once I was sure I was healthy and not kind of just feeling okay, I investigated finding a house by myself for the next four or five days to isolate just so I could go outside and get some fresh air.

"So I drove myself to a house. And again, didn't have any contact with anyone until my 10 days of isolation was up.

"I don't know where I got it exactly and no one who was contact traced through me developed symptoms or tested positive. Everyone ended up testing negative days after and they've all been fine since as well."

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion and highest ranked Aussie going to Augusta at number 15 in the world, said he spent most of his isolation thinking about the tournament, which is being played in November because of the pandemic.

He hasn't played a tournament since the US Open in September and is trying some new things in Houston this week Scott hopes will help his cause at Augusta.

"Obviously my golf preparations have taken a bit of a setback the last few weeks. Having not played since the U.S. Open, I was trying to get some golf in at ZOZO and here before the Masters, not only not getting ZOZO in, not getting any practice in for those 10 days either is a little setback," he said.

"But I've actually come out swinging good this week and at least feel fresh.

"Obviously we're thinking about the Masters and a lot of -- I've made some adjustments in my bag with Augusta in mind. I haven't been up there because my plans changed obviously and I was not free to move around.

"I'm in for a surprise next week when I get there, but I have no doubt that it will present incredibly well as they always do at Augusta National. It's going to be a great event.

