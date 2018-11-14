McLaughlin in awe of new Mustang Supercar

FORD star Scott McLaughlin described driving a Mustang Supercar as a "dream come true'' after the championship contender strapped down to test the DJR/Team Penske prototype at Phillip Island at the weekend.

On the same week the new V8 Mustang was publicly revealed for the first time, McLaughlin became one of the first to cut a lap in the car that will revolutionise the sport when it is introduced next year.

In what could spark an American invasion with Walkinshaw Andretti Racing intent on racing a Chevrolet Camaro, DJR/Team Penske and Tickford Racing will swap Falcons for Mustangs next year.

"Any day I get to drive a race car around Phillip Island is a good day,'' McLaughlin said.

"But when it is in a new Mustang it's like a dream come true.''

McLaughlin after winning the ITM Auckland SuperSprint. (AAP Image/David Rowland)

DJR/Team Penske are locked in an exhaustive build and testing process ahead of the introduction of the American icon.

The car will be homologated in December in a process that will ensure parity between all the Supercars makes.

"Today was an awesome day,'' McLaughlin said.

"We learned a lot about the new car and got some good information moving forward to help us better prepare for the Supercars homologation test and the 2019 season.

"Having spent the day in the car, I can't wait to get my hands on one in the full Shell V-Power colours next season.

"It is going to be amazing.''

Ford Performance Supercars Aerodynamics engineer Sriram Pakkam also gave the new Mustang the thumbs up as fellow driver Fabian Coulthard also took part in the test.

Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin inside the DJR Team Penske garage. (AAP image, John Gass)

"After the initial work we undertook at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday it was beneficial to be able to continue that validation process under the high aerodynamic loads we saw at Phillip Island today," Pakkam said.

"It's valuable to have the ability to spend a day getting a better understanding of real world performance under these types of conditions.

"Both Scott and Fabian's feedback is vital to how we approach the set-up of this car, and they have been fantastic throughout the process."