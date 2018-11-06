Menu
Scott Morrison will be visiting some Queensland cities for the first time when he heads up the Bruce Highway in a big blue bus.
Politics

ALP hopes to slow Mo’s momentum

by Matthew Killoran
6th Nov 2018 4:50 AM
LABOR will target "cuts and chaos", Scott Morrison's record as Treasurer, and his absence from regional Queensland when the ScoMo Express hits the road in the Sunshine State.

Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers says four days in a big blue bus by Scott Morrison won’t make up for five years of Liberal cuts. Picture: Kym Smith
While Mr Morrison will be heading up the Bruce Highway this week, travel records show he has only ventured outside Queensland's southeast corner four times since the 2016 election, either as Treasurer or Prime Minister.

He spent two days in Mt Isa late last year, went to Townsville and Rockhampton for the post-Budget sell in May this year, and touched down in Quilpie shortly after ascending to the top job.

During his road trip, Labor MPs will focus on cuts to education and health, while unions are already singing from that song sheet.

Scott Morrison will be visiting some Queensland cities for the first time when he heads up the Bruce Highway in a big blue bus he is calling the ‘ScoMo Express’.
Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers said Mr Morrison would be visiting some Queensland cities for the first time.

"Four days in a big blue bus won't make up for five years of Liberal cuts," Mr Chalmers said.

He said as Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten had been to Queensland 47 times since the 2016 election, half of which were in the regions.

Mr Morrison has been Prime Minister since August and has made four trips to Queensland in that time, including two visits to the Gold Coast and one to the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Chalmers said while Treasurer, Mr Morrison cut $160 million from Queensland hospitals and almost $500 million from the state's schools.

However, the education and health budgets have actually increased, but at a lower rate than was promised by the Labor government in 2013.

