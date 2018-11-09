Scott turns lights off on Westlawn

SPECIAL DELIVERY: South Services batsman Jacob Ellis swings hard at a delivery during the Cleavers Mechanical night cricket clash between South Services and Westlawn.

NIGHT CRICKET: The ripping offspin of Brad Scott has led South Services to a dominant 64-run victory under lights at McKittrick Park.

Defending a first innings total of 6-111, Scott was unstoppable as he ran through the Westlawn middle order to finish with his maiden five-wicket haul in Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket.

Scott finished the innings with impressive figures of 5-9 off 3.1 overs as Westlawn capitulated to be bowled all out for 47 after 13.1 overs.

Services captain Tom Kroehnert could not hide his pride in the off-spinner, who has matured with the ball in hand since joining the senior ranks three years ago.

"It was a good spell and he got the reward for his consistency,” Kroehnert said.

"He flighted the ball but still gave them enough time to turn off the wicket, and he just kept hitting tight lines. He has improved on his effort from the weekend and I am sure he will continue to improve as the season wears on.”

Kroehnert said he could not fault any of his attack with Josh Amos (0 for 10 off 3) the only bowler to miss out on wickets.

While it was a dominant win for the South Services outfit, Kroehnert admitted his side still had plenty to work on including their top order who failed to fire with the bat.

Instead it was new recruit Jacob Ellis (45) who led the way with bat, resurrecting the innings with a 69-run fourth wicket stand alongside Steve McLennan (26).

Ellis laced the ball to all parts of McKittrick Park, hitting eight boundaries as he aimed to find his rhythm with the bat.

"For a first proper hit of the season I thought he was outstanding,” Kroehnert said.

"He hit a good number of boundaries and ran well between the wickets.”

SCOREBOARD

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 3

WESTLAWN V SOUTH SERVICES

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c Stutt b Shipman 1

DW Cleaver c Shipman b Blanch 1

J Rainbow c ? b Shipman 7

J Ellis c McLachlan b JR Grieve 45

SL McLennan run out (L McLachlan) 26

R Green c McLachlan b Blanch 6

J Peady not out 2

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 19, nb 0) 23

SIX wickets for 111

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-3(DW Cleaver) 2-5(T Kroehnert) 3-22(J Rainbow) 4-91(J Ellis) 5-99(R Green) 6-111(SL McLennan)

Bowling: N Blanch 4-1-19-2, B Shipman 4-0-18-2, R Hebbard 4-0-22-0, JT Bender 4-0-23-0, JR Grieve 4-0-25-1

Westlawn 1st Innings

JT Bender b Harris 0

L McLachlan c Green b Harris 1

B Shipman c Amos b Scott 12

JR Grieve b Scott 0

KR Chaffey c ? b Scott 0

RJ Bender c Ellis b Blanch 5

J McLaughlin b Kelleher 0

R Hebbard st b Scott 11

R Grieve c ? b Kelleher 6

N Blanch not out 0

LG Stutt b Scott 0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 9, nb 2) 12

ALL-OUT for 47

Overs: 13.1

FoW: 1-2(JT Bender) 2-5(L McLachlan) 3-20(B Shipman) 4-20(KR Chaffey) 5-21(JR Grieve) 6-27(RJ Bender) 7-27(J McLaughlin) 8-46(R Hebbard) 9-47(R Grieve) 10-47(LG Stutt)

Bowling: L Harris 2-0-7-2, J Amos 3-1-10-0, BG Scott 3.1-0-9-5, J Blanch 2-0-11-1, J Kelleher 3-1-9-2