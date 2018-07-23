Menu
Scott Volkers at the Magistrates Court in Maroochydore in November. Picture: AAP /Glenn Hunt
Crime

Volkers sex abuse case heads to committal

by Warren Barnsley
23rd Jul 2018 12:46 PM
EITE swimming coach Scott Volkers will face a committal hearing later this year over alleged historical child sex offences.

Volkers was charged by Queensland's child abuse and sexual crime group in 2017 with five counts of indecent treatment of a child over allegations stemming from the 1980s.

He did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today when a committal hearing was set down for November, with his lawyer Nick Dore saying two investigating police officers would be giving evidence.

In November, Volkers was given permission to travel overseas to coach. He faced five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 when he appeared briefly in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

The court was told in November the charges follow the royal commission into child abuse and date back more than 30 years.

