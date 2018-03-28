Scottish athletes hit greens to bolster confidence

Team Scotland lawn bowlers enjoyed some friendly matches at the Coolum Beach Bowls Club on Tuesday during their Commonwealth Games training camp on the Sunshine Coast.

Team Scotland lawn bowlers enjoyed some friendly matches at the Coolum Beach Bowls Club on Tuesday during their Commonwealth Games training camp on the Sunshine Coast. Contributed

BOWLS: With an incredible sixth appearance on the Commonwealth Games stage fast-approaching, Scotland's Alex Marshall certainly knows how to bowl with the best.

The Scottish athlete arrived on the Sunshine Coast with his team last week and is in the midst of a training camp for the Gold Coast Games.

His flair with the bowl was on show for all to enjoy as he joined fellow teammates at Coolum Beach Bowls Club on Tuesday for a friendly exhibition match against some of the region's top talents.

Although an accomplished bowler, Marshall said the matches had been crucial for preparations and hoped to get a few more games in before heading into the athlete's village.

"We want to be playing as much as we can (in the lead-up) and hopefully play well because it's all about building confidence,” he said.

"You've got to get off to a good start because if you're not playing well (in training) then the pressure is on to play well leading into the Commonwealth Games.”

Marshall is Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games bowler and has four gold medals to his name.

He also holds the record for the most world bowls titles at 20.

Despite his successful history in the sport, he expected a tough battle on the Gold Coast with plenty of stiff competition ready to hit the greens.

"I hope to medal and hopefully the medal will be a gold colour but it's going to be really hard because there are so many good countries involved in the game and it's going to be really difficult,” he said.