Scottish spirit inspires Maclean

First time entrant Alisia Lee, 4 stands between some of the bigger girls after dancing in her first highland gathering.

IT IS a sight that chief of the Lower Clarence Scottish Association, Peter Smith, will never tire of.

While leading the Maclean Highland Gathering street parade for the 18th time, he is greeted by a sea of smiling faces lining both sides of the street.

"It's a special time, I definitely feel a lot of pride, to see that crowd there we know we have that following,” he said.

"It certainly keeps me coming back, especially while the legs hold out.”

Mr Smith was glad to see the crowds support the 114th Maclean Highland Gathering despite initial fears of whether it would go ahead after a freak storm damaged the showground, and an unusually dry day led to a good day of competition and events.

"The competition is strong in the dancing and in the bands, and the sports are well-attended,” he said.

Bands attended from all over, including one from Western Australia, which used the event as a stop on the way to the national championships in Brisbane next week.

And as the pipe music rang out across the showground, it was clear the Scottish spirit was still alive and well.

"The volunteers are marvellous. Every year people from the wider community come and help out, from the kiosks at the gate to everywhere, and our own volunteers who help run all these events,” Mr Smith said.

And everywhere you looked, from the eldest to the youngest, everyone was part of that spirit.

Four-year-old Alisia Lee was at the showground watching the bigger girls dancing after performing her pas de basque on the Friday night and mum Melissa Mulder said she really enjoyed the experience.

"She loved getting up and dancing in front of everyone,” Ms Mulder said.

"I danced in high school, but she got her inspiration from Emma from the Wiggles.”

At the other end of the experience scale, Anita Morris of Warwick, who also started her highland dancing at the age of four, held aloft the Jessie Massie sword trophy, and said that after competing in her last championship in 2000, she travelled to the gatherings to dance for fun.

"It looks easy, but the fitness and elevation need, there's a lot of strength involved,” she said. "The idea is to make it look easy, but it's anything but.”

And as for the secret to dancing among the swords, Ms Morris said there was a simple method.

"Just put them on the ground and dance. They're really not that sharp,” she said.