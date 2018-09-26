Scottish town heritage brings in the three-wheeler crowd

Hungry trikers pour off the Lawrence Ferry headed to the Lawrence Tavern for lunch on Saturday.

Hungry trikers pour off the Lawrence Ferry headed to the Lawrence Tavern for lunch on Saturday.

FORTY-five trike riders on 21 machines poured into Maclean at the weekend, lured to the Scottish Town on the Clarence by the town's Celtic heritage.

The riders of the three-wheeled machines belonged to the United Trikers Australia club, which stages regular visits to centres around Australia for its members.

The club's weekend co-ordinator, Charles "Chilla” Argent said Maclean was a big drawcard for club members this weekend.

"Quite a lot of members have Celtic heritage, so the chance to visit Maclean and check out those links was quite exciting,” he said.

"When we planned the weekend, we allowed an extra one and a half hours for members to come to Maclean.”

Mr Argent said after the bikes visited Maclean, they headed out of town to Lawrence.

"We liked the idea of all the bikes riding across the river on the ferry,” he said.

He said their Club was formed in 2000 to create a group who shared the common interest of riding their three-wheeled motor bike look alike machines through different areas of the country.

The group, whose members come from all over the country, get together every two months for a catch up to share stories and enjoy their machines as well as the fellowship associated with such a gathering.