Georgia and Chloe Campbell give dad Scott a hug after he was named the Clarence Valley Council Australia Day Local hero. Photos: Adam Hourigan
People and Places

Scott’s girls proud to see their hero dad recognised

Adam Hourigan
28th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
For Chloe and Georgia Campbell, their dad Scott has always been an inspiration to them. Through his extensive volunteer work for the NSW Rural Fire Service, he has also instilled in them the importance of helping others.

"We're used to seeing him head out the door since we moved here 13 years ago, it's been a regular thing during fire season," Georgia said.

"We try not to listen to the news because it's hard to think of the positive when he's away."

Mr Campbell received the Clarence Valley Council Australia Day Local Hero award for his role in the horror bushfire season of late 2019.

Specifically, it was his actions to help save a family and a house during the Nymboida firestorm that saw him risk his life for others.

 

Listen to Scott tell his story from the Nymboida firefront below:

 

And while his girls admit they are really proud of what their dad did, they drilled him for not coming clean about the story earlier.

"We knew that season was bad. He always texts us when he's out, and keeps us in the loop," Georgia said.

"The texts weren't as frequent then, which was a bit scary."

Clarence Valley Council Australia Day Awards held at the Grafton District Services Club. Photos: Adam Hourigan
Scott said after his near-death experience, he was tempted to stay and sleep at Nymboida, but needed to get back home just to show he was okay.

"I went home, took the truck to show them (the damage), and then they asked how close it got I said it was a story for another day, and went back out," he said.

"It was two days when he told me the story, and didn't tell me the full extent," Georgia said. "And then I told Chloe and that's when the whole story came out.

"And we drilled him for that."

 

Despite the worry and concern for the danger he is in, Georgia and Chloe say they couldn't be prouder of the work their dad does.

"We're extremely proud, and honoured he's our father and that he's still here today," Georgia said.

"He's always raised us to be not self-centred. We're all about helping other people, and on that day it took that to a whole other level.

"You help as much as you can, and you do what you can."

Clarence Valley Council Australia Day Awards held at the Grafton District Services Club. Photos: Adam Hourigan
As for Scott, he typically deflects the attention, pointing out that he was one of many that performed great feats during the fire season.

"It's a little bit overwhelming, a lot of volunteers did a lot of good things in those six months," he said.

"To be recognised, it's pretty overwhelming really.

"We do a lot of these things not for praise, but for the good of the people."

