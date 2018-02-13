Scouts recycling scheme to benefit Valley businesses

RETURN AND EARN: The Grafton Scouts Group is looking to use the NSW Container Deposit Scheme to help local businesses manage recyclable waste.

GRAFTON Scout Group is cleaning up the Clarence Valley by getting behind the NSW Government's Container Deposit Scheme.

The cash for container scheme is a win-win according to scout group leader in charge, Reece Luxton.

"Not only are we providing a service to our community by positively contributing to our environment, but also raising much-needed funds for our group,” Mr Luxton said.

"This is also a way the community can support us without being a drain on their hip pocket.”

Grafton Scout Group can provide a regular pick-up service for any local business or resident in the Clarence Valley with a large volume of containers.

"We are also willing to attend big events to assist in the clean-up for a donation,” Mr Luxton said.

"We'd love a major sponsor like a pub or club.

"I reckon there are enough food and beverage business in the Valley to support all youth organisations like ours with this initiative.

"I know some businesses don't have a recycling service and so this is one way we can help reduce the volume of waste for a business.

"This is a resource recovery strategy and with drink containers making up 44 per cent of all litter, the scouts are ready to

step in.”

The group's Return and Earn target for this year is 50,000 containers.

This will provide $5000 of much-needed funds just to keep doors open for the group.

For information on how Grafton Scouts Group can help you by getting involved in this initiative phone fundraising co-ordinator Mike Gibson after hours on 0429 618 331.