Scramble to trace mystery virus case

Six people are in quarantine and authorities are scrambling to track down dozens of potentially infected cafe diners after a mystery virus case was linked to Qld.

An urgent public health alert was raised on Wednesday, after Japanese authorities contacted Queensland Health to say an Australian woman had tested positive to the virus upon her return to Japan from Brisbane via Sydney.

The woman, who returned from Japan mid-July, spent two weeks in hotel quarantine in Sydney before travelling to Brisbane.

She tested negative to the virus twice while in quarantine, and was able to go about normal life upon her arrival into Brisbane for about two weeks. It's understood she returned home to visit a sick relative.

Anyone who attended the Jam Pantry on Sunday is being urged to get tested. Photo Steve Pohlner

She returned to Japan on Monday, via Sydney, and though asymptomatic, has now tested positive to COVID-19.

Queensland Health are now urgently trying to contact anyone who dined at the Jam Pantry in Greenslopes on Sunday morning.

A health alert for Virgin flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney has also been issued.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said contact tracing was underway and "appropriate action" had been taken at the relevant locations.

She said it appeared the woman had done all the right things.

There is a health alert for Virgin flight VA962. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"While in quarantine, she returned two negative test results," Dr Young said.

"Because she quarantined in Sydney and travelled straight to Brisbane from hotel quarantine, she could go about her normal life in Brisbane.

"However, on her arrival to Japan on August 18, she was asymptomatic but returned a positive COVID-19 result.

"While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working with Japanese authorities to gather necessary information.

"We have been in touch with six close contacts in Brisbane identified by the woman. These people have been tested and are now in quarantine."

It is understood Japanese health authorities have been asked to confirm the positive result by doing a blood test.

It comes as one new case was confirmed in Queensland on Wednesday, a man in his 40s who was in hotel quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

Any individuals who dined at the Jam Pantry on Sunday, August 16 between 9.45am to 11am will be contacted by the Public Health Unit.

