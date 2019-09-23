Screamers soar to take down Rebels after season struggle

KEY MEMBER: S&S' Rhee Searle on the ball in the Division 2.A grand final between Rhino Rebels and S&S Screamers.

KEY MEMBER: S&S' Rhee Searle on the ball in the Division 2.A grand final between Rhino Rebels and S&S Screamers. Mitchell Keenan

NETBALL: S&S Screamers and Rhino Rebels were inseparable at the top of the Division 2 A table this year but the Screamers got the last laugh with a 31-20 win in an epic decider at Westward Park on Saturday.

Rhino's got off to a flying start with goal shooter, Laura Welch, and centre, Breanna Jackson, linking up well to send them out to an early lead.

S&S fought back with some hungry play from team leader Rhee Searle and some smart possession from centre, Holly Blundell to keep the scores close as the game rolled on.

Rebels looked to utilise the athleticism of Amee Bloomer down the wing but the S&S defence held strong to limit their opponents chances.

The third and fourth quarter were the deciding periods with Screamers' pushing hard and steaming out to an 11 point lead to seal the emphatic victory and clinch the premiership.

S&S' Searle was ecstatic to get the all-important win over their fierce rivals in the grand final.

"It was an exciting tussle, it's always like that. We've been back and forth all season,” Searle said.

Searle praised the togetherness of the S&S unit on the court after one of their best team games of the year.

"We're very happy with our performance. It was a great game won right across the court both defensively and in attack. Everyone just jelled together for one final game of the season,” she said.

The S&S leader was keen to keep the winning team together in 2020.

"Hopefully we can if everyone comes back,” she said.