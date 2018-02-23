Menu
Skinner St Arguement
WATCH: Screaming threats on CBD street

Caitlan Charles
by
23rd Feb 2018 11:53 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

WHAT would you do if you were confronted by people abusing each other on the street?

Last night, a Daily Examiner journalist witnessed a group of people yelling and abusing each other in the main street of South Grafton.

On the corner of Through St and Skinner St, at least two males were yelling and screaming at each other at about 8pm on Thursday.

The Daily Examiner have contacted Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command for comment.

Have you ever heard or witnessed something like this on the streets of the Clarence Valley? What are your thoughts on this? Email: caitlan.charles@dailyexaminer or phone 6643 0500.

