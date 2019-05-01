Screams and joy for new studio at dance eisteddfod

The Open Contemporary Troupe from Soul Ambition Performance Studio get ready for the Maclean Dance Eisteddfod.

THEY may let out a vicious scream during their dance, but for these performers from Soul Ambition Performance Studio, there were screams of joy after they found out recent results.

The Open Contemporary Troupe from the studio took out the Most Outstanding Group award from the recent Grafton Eisteddfod, and for school owner Bek Lee, she said they were ecstatic.

"They were extremely excited, and we've only been going as a school for just under two years, so it's a wonderful result for us," she said.

The dance tells the story of schizophrenia, and Ms Lee said it shows the full range of emotion associated with the condition, not just anger and screaming.

"The kids really enjoy the freedom and the room to explore their own emotions with the dance, and they connect to it," she said.

The group will look to repeat their success at this week's Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod troupe section held over the weekend, and Ms Lee said they really enjoyed the environment not just on stage but behind the scenes.

"They really get together, and it's a real team," she said.

The eisteddfod is being held at the Maclean Civic Hall, and started with solo sessions on Thursday, continuing through until next Saturday with scholarship classes with adjudicator Pru Wilson.

There are sessions in morning, afternoon and night at the Maclean Civic Hall, and entry for each session is $5 or season passes are $25 for single.