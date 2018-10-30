SCREENING: Could you have breast cancer?

AS MANY as 120 women in Northern NSW Local Health District have breast cancer but don't know it because they haven't had a mammogram in the past two years.

The data, released by the Cancer Institute NSW during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also shows 18,693 women aged 50 to 74 in Northern NSW are either overdue for a mammogram or have never had one.

BreastScreen NSW North Coast Director, Jane Walsh, said she hopes the data will encourage all women aged 50 to 74 to have a potentially life-saving mammogram and make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their breast cancer risk.

"Encouragingly, overall screening numbers across the state are on the rise, which shows our lifesaving message is getting across,” Jane said.

"However, each year 950 women in NSW die from breast cancer and our data shows 18,693 women locally are not attending their recommended two-yearly mammograms.

"Women tend to have a perception breast cancer is common, but don't think it will happen to them. That's why it can be easy to forget to schedule a mammogram or not make it a priority.

"Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer before it can be seen or felt, which allows for less invasive treatment and better recovery. They're also free of charge,” Jane said.

There are BreastScreen mobile units currently located in Byron Bay and Grafton, with bookings available right now. Appointments can be made by calling 132050