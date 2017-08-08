Screenworks saviour makes offer to gallery

Ken Crouch, General Manager of Screen Works Northern Rivers, at the launch of Inside the Writers room at SCU. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

THE MAN responsible for turning around the fortunes of a leading North Coast cultural institution has put up his hand up to help out the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The general manager of Northern Rivers Screenworks, Ken Crouch, has volunteered his services to Clarence Valley Council to review the gallery operations and come up with a business plan for future operations.

Mr Crouch, who was team leader/acting manager of Community and Cultural Services at the council prior to going to Screenworks, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the organisation.

In three years he has increased Screenworks' revenue by 200% and implemented successful changes to its operations.

Today the council's environment, planning and community committee will discuss an offer from Mr Crouch to review the gallery's operations at a cost of $15,000.

He has offered to bring business consultant Monica Davidson on board to help come up with a business plan.

The council has adopted a strategy to review the Gallery operations and develop a new business plan, which either through revenue increases and/or budget efficiencies find an extra $100,000 over the next four years.

The report recommends the council take up Mr Crouch's offer.

It noted he was a resident of the Valley and well known in the North Coast artistic community as well as having runs on the board with a similar organisation to the Gallery.