Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Crime

Screwdriver assault in South Grafton carpark

Adam Hourigan
14th Aug 2020 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRAFTON Police are urging people with information regarding an assault in South Grafton to come forward.

The alleged incident took place in the car park of Coles South Grafton between 12.45pm and 1pm on Monday, August 10.

Police allege an altercation between two males started in the main car park before continuing onto Bligh Street, near the bus stop behind the shopping complex. They believed one of the males was armed with a screwdriver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Police ask for people to quote Police Report E 147406002.

assault clarence crime grafton police south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Rugged’ Cougars still adjusting to life in Clarence competition

        Premium Content ’Rugged’ Cougars still adjusting to life in Clarence...

        Soccer Division 1 grand finalists in 2019, Coutts Crossing are facing a new test in the Clarence competition this year

        • 14th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Daily Catch-up: August 14, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 14, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        HONESTY BOX BANDITS: Coutts golf course hit by thieves

        Premium Content HONESTY BOX BANDITS: Coutts golf course hit by thieves

        Golf Orara Park Golf Course community call for a stop to alleged theft and vandalism

        Can you help crack the code on mental health?

        Premium Content Can you help crack the code on mental health?

        News ‘Those with lived experiences of mental health and suicide are the ones who can...