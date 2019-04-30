Menu
Kye Thornley died in a motorcycle accident near Gympie on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Scrubby Creek motocross crash victim identified

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Apr 2019 12:28 PM
UPDATE:

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help financially support the devastated family of an 18-year-old man who died in a motocross accident at the Scrubby Creek Motocross park near Gympie on Sunday.

Kye Thorley from Cornubia near Logan died at the Rocks Rd park on Sunday afternoon, after doing a jump on his motorbike and hitting a tree. He was critically injured and assessed by Queensland Ambulance officers but died at the scene.

The page has a goal of $15,000 and so far (at noon on Tuesday) has raised $3150.

 

EARLIER:

TRAGEDY in the Gympie region at the weekend when a young man still in his teens was killed riding a motorbike at the Scrubby Creek Motocross park, near The Palms.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they attended a male patient in his late teens following a motorcycle incident at the scene about 1.20pm on Sunday.

The young man was assessed for critical injuries, QAS said.

Police Media said police attended an MX track located on Rocks Rd at Scrubby Creek at around 2pm on April 28, following reports of a single vehicle crash which had occurred earlier involving a motorbike.

They said an 18-year-old Cornubia (Logan) man suffered significant injuries as a result of crashing into a tree after a jump, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are believed to be accidental and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

