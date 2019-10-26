Scrum-like bond of a winning league team live on

RUGBY LEAGUE: Back in the day when scrums were fought harder than a football fist-fight, the All Blacks under-18 beat all comers.

And those bonds haven't loosened it seems, as a large contingent of the side celebrated 65 years since their premiership win with a reunion at Roches Hotel last week.

Reunion organiser John Leese said the side won the local competition as well as travelling to Coffs Harbour to win the Group 2 competition, and he said, despite the cliche, the stories of glory haven't been embellished over the year.

"It's a fairly unique sort of group,” Leese said.

"We've got people coming from all around, one from Maryborough, one from Sydney and others,” he said.

"For some reason or other we've just kept in touch, and maybe that's because we didn't get into trouble in those days, and I've been told we've been a good bunch of blokes.

"And our partners have been willing to support us, and even two widows of players are coming... so the close-knit camaraderie has encouraged people to keep coming.”

Leese said of the original side, five were deceased, and one "missing-in-action”, but with the average age of the remaining players 83, it was their affinity with the area that kept the players coming back every five years.

"It was a unique team. There was 18 of us, and there was never any conflict, and it's stayed that way,” Leese said.

"And there was a real sense of humour. We put a variety show on at the Garden Theatre where we raised nearly 100 pounds, which is a fair bit of money.”

As for the reunion, Leese said it was a good day to catch up with old friends, many who still had a wicked sense of humour.

"One of the players was Lester Zietsch, and he always looks at the old photos with us and the players who have passed away,” Leese said.

"He told us that he hoped that everyone passed away in alphabetical order, because he wasn't going anywhere.”

Given the strong bond between the team, you almost guess that could be arranged.