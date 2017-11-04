Scrumptious Jaca feed on offer at River Feast

CHEERS: Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon and Jacaranda Princess Emilee Wall take a break from their hectic Jacaranda schedule to prepare for the River Feast Festival on Saturday after the float procession.

CHEERS: Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon and Jacaranda Princess Emilee Wall take a break from their hectic Jacaranda schedule to prepare for the River Feast Festival on Saturday after the float procession. Caitlan Charles

WITH many new events and initiatives this year's Jacaranda Festival has been bigger and better than ever.

This year River Feast will draw the festival to a close alongside the Clarence River at Memorial Park tonight. The evening will be full of live music, and gourmet food provided by 'pop up' event organisers The Design Collective.

Festival coordinator Donna Hunt said this new addition would be perfect for people to head to after the float procession ends in Prince St.

"We're trying to take advantage of the beautiful river," Ms Hunt said. "It came about from the consultant report in 2015, with the concept to have something after the floats for the many people in town.

"We wanted a relaxed concept with really good food so we can unwind and enjoy the end of Jacaranda with the sunset on the river."

Amazing food is just one of the drawcards for the relaxing end to a hectic festival, with local acts Tullara Connors, Dan and Georgia and Canadian band Twin Peaks providing entertainment.

There will be craft beer and fine wine tasting in the VIP section, with tickets available on the Jacaranda website. The Feast kicks off at 3pm.

"There are heaps of free areas as well," Ms Hunt said.

During the evening, the lucky winner of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival's major raffle will be drawn. The first prize winner will sail away in a Stacer Proliner Boat.

There is tons of Jacaranda action earlier today. Before your tasty treats at River Feast, Jacaranda TAFE Markets will provide a scrumptious lunch or the nick-nacks you've been searching for.

Don't miss the Summerland Credit Union Float Procession where businesses and clubs will pull out all stops to celebrate Jacaranda in style.