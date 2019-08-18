SEA EAGLES SOAR: Macksville U18s complete undefeated year

PREMIERS: The Macksville Sea Eagles u18's celebrate the win over the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 Grand final.

PREMIERS: The Macksville Sea Eagles u18's celebrate the win over the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 Grand final. Sam Flanagan

UNDER-18 GRAND FINAL: The Macksville Sea Eagles were simply unstoppable in the Group 2 Rugby League grand final defeating the Coffs Harbour Comets score 28-4 in a dominant display.

Macksville looked set for a big game from the kick off and the minor premiers ran in 5 tries to seal the major premiership in emphatic style.

The Sea Eagles soaring start was topped off with an early try when Ritchie Lupina broke through the Comets defence to open the scoring.

Macksville doubled their lead through forward Dane Saunders who found a gap in the Coffs Harbour back line and took his chance.

The minor premiers almost put together a try of the season contender when big man Ulysess Roberts made a steaming run and offloaded to Blake Brunsdon in space but the centre was taken down by an imposing Garang Garang at the line.

But Coffs Harbour's hard work was undone on the next play when Jordan Moore pounced out wide on the next play.

Macksville piled on the points with tries either side of half time to Jordan Moore and Beau Langford.

Coffs Harbour refused to drop their heads and came close to finding their first of the day through Mackenzie Davidson but his lunging effort was intercepted by the defence to hold him up in goal.

The Comets finally found their first late in the fore when Coby Heffernan took the ball out wide and jogged over to score.

But the Sea Eagles continued to steal the show with an unbelievable try to Jackson Ballangarry after not one but two kicks in the Macksville attack to put the winger through for the icing on the cake.

The major premiership tops off an undefeated season for the Sea Eagles who have long been known for producing some of the best young talent on the North Coast.

The Comets came away with more than just a runners-up medal, with forward Brock Parker claiming the highest try-scorer award.

The Grafton Ghosts also got themselves in the winners list with emerging star Elliot Speed claiming three awards in most points scored, highest goalscorer and season best and fairest.

Macksville Sea Eagles 28 (Tries: Lupina 1, Saunders 1, Jordan Moore 1, Langford 1, Ballangarry 1 Conversions: Doolan 4) defeated Coffs Harbour Comets 4 (Tries: Heffernan 1, Conversions: 0)