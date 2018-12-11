Sea Eagle Walker faces sack over assault charge

Walker might be forced out of the NRL. (Phil Hillyard)

Walker might be forced out of the NRL. (Phil Hillyard)

DYLANWalker's $600,000-a-year Sea Eagles contract will be on the line on Tuesday when he appears in Manly Local Court on domestic violence charges.

Manly will be under pressure to immediately sack Walker, whose contract with the club expires after next season, if he is convicted of assaulting his fiancee Alexandra Ivkovic following a fight over a video game.

Foremost in the minds of Manly's hierarchy will be the backlash from anti-violence groups and the fact the club could lose lucrative sponsorship deals if Walker is retained.

Dylan Walker and Des Hasler leave Manly police station. (9 NEWS)

The former Test and NSW player is likely to request an adjournment to seek further particulars, including witness statements from the prosecution and the specifics of the charge.

The matter is likely to return to court early next year but in the meantime the Sea Eagles will have to deal with the fallout from the allegations by police.

Walker is alleged to have yanked the hair of Ivkovic, a former Miss Universe Australia finalist who gave birth to the couple's son in July, after she ran out of their Northern Beaches following the incident last Thursday night.

Paramedics treated her for cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet, and Walker was charged with common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

An apprehended violence order against Walker will also be heard.

Walker might be forced out of the NRL. (Phil Hillyard)

Manly are closely monitoring the case, while the NRL is waiting to hear all the evidence before making any comment.

Manly remain salary cap compliant this year and wouldn't need to sack Walker to ease pressure in that area.

The Daily Telegraph contacted several NRL clubs but each claimed they would have no interest in signing Walker if Manly released him.

He best option might be a stint in the UK Super League.

Manly coach Des Hasler will stand by Walker for now but might be involved in the tough decision about whether or not to cut him if he is convicted.

Walker has been instructed to stay away from pre-season training and may not be permitted to return to training until the new year, depending on the verdict.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for rugby league star Jarryd Hayne says his client is innocent and will be pleading not guilty to a sexual assault charge.

The 30-year-old faced Burwood Local Court on Monday, accused of the aggravated sexual assault of a woman at a home in the NSW Hunter Region on September 30 - the night of the NRL grand final.