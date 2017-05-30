Sea level rise is a myth: reader

Worst case sea level rise a myth

THE looney left, climate alarmists are at it again, trying to scare the hell out of the people of Coffs Harbour by predicting a 2-metre sea level rise over the next 83-years.

They claim that this is going to be caused by melting ice.

Firstly, try putting an ice cube in a glass and then fill it with water.

When the ice cube melts the water level remains the same.

A bloke called Archimedes (287 - 212 BC) worked this out a long time ago.

Secondly, I present some factual observations rather than inaccurate data fed into a climate computer model. I have been in Coffs for the last 33 years and the ocean has not risen by one centimetre.

And Lastly, I suggest that these alarmists whose doomsday prediction and lies over time have never occurred in any shape or form, should look for more productive employment opportunities.

Ken Mitchell

Coffs Harbour.

Rising sea level prediction for Woolgoolga. NOAA

Corby case a lesson to others

NOW FREE: Schapelle Corby. Firdia Lisnawati

I FEEL sick when I see the media circus that has surrounded the Schapelle Corby release.

She is a convicted drug mule. Kids, should you choose this path in the future please remember that the laws have tightened and you may end up sitting on death row in a foreign country waiting to be executed by firing squad.

Mark Linney

Qantas aircraft seen at Sydney International Airport, Sydney, Friday, April 7, 2017. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT

Not in the Qantas lounge

I APPLAUD Margaret Court's decision to publicly distance herself from Qantas' support of same-sex marriage, not only because I agree with her that this is what the bible teaches, but also because she is exercising the right of all people to freedom of speech.

It is no wonder that Navratilova is leading the opposition's charge, as Margaret Court is directly criticising her lifestyle.

The comment that she (Margaret Court) has gone too far is tantamount to saying that the Bible has gone too far. Although I concede that Qantas is not mentioned in the Bible.

Perhaps we should just sit back, take a breath, and consider what is at stake here.

You may not agree with what Margaret Court believes to be true, but she has every right to express it, whereas the LBGTI.. lobby has one aim in mind and that is to shut down anyone who in any way opposes its agenda.

This is beyond dispute. Examples of their bullying tactics and threats are on record.

Navratilova's "shame on you...wrong side of history" is a perfect example of this.

"Wrong side of history" is a catchy phrase, that really means, "You're going to lose eventually, so why don't you give up now?".

As far as the truth is concerned there is no such thing as the wrong or right side of history.

It simply is.

Norman Shannon

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 01: Darius Boyd of the Maroons is tackled by James Maloney of the Blues during game one of the State Of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on June 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) Matt King

Code Blue alert rugby ratings haved plummeted

MY letter is in response to Keith's obviously biased opinion (CCA Letters to the Editor 'Singing the Blues over League's origins' - May 27) about this country's two leading and major sporting franchises; National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Football League (AFL).

Both leagues maybe internationally irrelevant but at the same time they are enjoyed thoroughly by many Australians from all states, cities and towns.

Just to give you some insight about how popular the state of origin is; last year's series smashed every television record that Channel Nine has with a viewer peak of 4.423million viewers and averaged 3.915million viewers from pre-game show to post-game show.

Australia's population is currently at approximately 23.78million.

That's a viewer base of just under 20% of the entire population. As for AFL they had 5.1million viewers for their grand final last year.

As for Super Rugby, your television ratings have dropped globally by approximately 24% with only less than 50,000 viewers per game on average.

When you talk irrelevant games, maybe you should look to your own sport before rubbishing the 20% - 40% of Australian's that favour the two major leagues of the NRL and AFL.

You may be "singing the blues" but I believe its more like whinging if anything about your failing rugby franchise.

Kind Regards and Go The Blues.

Aaron Marr

Emotions ran high among a number of Bellingen residents as three large Camphor Laurels, over 100 years old, were cut down. Ricki Kimbell - Facebook

Residents protest to save the trees

REGARDING the planned removal of Heritage listed camphor laurel shade trees in Church St, Bellingen

I write to draw your (and the Councillors) urgent attention to recently acquired information regarding the health and wellbeing of the heritage listed shade trees in Church St planned for removal (on Sunday) and the ability for these trees to be retained and incorporated into council's planned upgrade of curbs, gutters, and footpaths.

As you are no doubt aware, a concerned community group represented by Rodney Bowry has been reviewing council's decisions and recently engaged environmental lawyers in an effort to evaluate information and consider the prevention of the heritage listed trees being removed.

This has resulted only yesterday 25th May 2017 in Council providing the group (via lawyers HWL Ebsworth) with arborist reports, heritage reports, and work programmes previously withheld. These documents are available at the link below.

Additionally, and following an undertaking by yourself and General Manager Liz Jeremy in a meeting on 19 April 2017 not to remove the trees for a minimum of two weeks and a commitment to reconsider the trees removal on provision of a suitably qualified arborist report stating that the trees can be safely retained and do not pose a threat to public safety or infrastructure, Anne Graham of our group engaged a Level 8 consultant arborist, Mark Hartley, who has just this week inspected the Heritage listed trees and provided a detailed report which highlights the trees ability to quickly regrow after being pollarded back to their trunks.

Please find this report attached.

In light of these newly produced reports, we draw your urgent attention to:

. the liability risks and cost blow outs associated with the stump removal, as stated in the last two pages of O'Meara Woods report to Bellingen Shire Council;

. the extreme loss of shade amenity, human and animal habitat, the urban heat island effect you are creating for an unknown number of years, and the loss of history which simply cannot be replaced;

. the effect that this will have and is having, on local business and the town in general;

. the widespread community opposition to the removal of our Heritage trees as evidenced in the earlier petitions and public protests of 2011, the written submissions to Council now available following yesterdays release of documents, and recent petitions delivered to Council with nearly 2,000 signatures supporting the retention of these historic trees;

. the Heritage of these trees and the introduction of Camphor trees to the Bellingen community by gift from the Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney in the late 1800s;

. the detailed evidence that the tree trunks can remain, regrow, and will provide shade again faster than any replacement tree could ever do;

. the evidence that disabled ramp access can be located in between Trees 1 and 2 in any planned redevelopment of Church Street;

. the fact that following the public release of the preliminary arborist report prepared by Mark Hartley on the 29 April 2017 just prior to the pollarding of these trees on 30 April, not one councillor took on board any of this information;

. failure to take immediate steps and stop the removal of the Heritage trees will result in full public disclosure of these reports and related issues at a Public Meeting;

. the cost estimate given to BSC to remove these trees in early 2011 in excess of $220,000 for only four trees plus the additional costs associated with power, water, and communications, let alone a new estimate for the 5 trees now planned for immediate removal;

. Councillor Jenny Fenton's stated desire, via Facebook postings, to retain our Heritage listed trees if such were possible; and,

. The Greens stated policies of 'grass roots decision making' and 'transparency' which appears to be substantially lacking in this instance.

In particular, can you assure us and all the other residents and ratepayers in Bellingen Shire, that you have obtained a similar recent estimate for the planned removal of the trees? Seven years have elapsed suggesting costs could be far in excess of this figure and given the ability to retain these Heritage listed trees, this would appear to be a gross misuse of public's money not to mention environmental vandalism.

Please also advise how much ratepayers money will be used for the removal of these trees if you proceed, and how much will be taken (under Earthworks or similar) from the current RMS Grant. We also provide a survey sheet for yourself and councillors to complete so that the public can be informed of your position to retain or remove these trees in light of the newly disclosed reports.

Julian McKinlay King

Bellingen Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association