Sea level modelling paints dire outlook for Clarence Coast

PARTS of the Clarence Valley will be permanently underwater in just a few decades according to new coastal mapping data released this year.

A newly developed map of Australia, based on data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) in the US, shows how sea level rises by 2100 will affect coastal areas including the Clarence Valley and Wooli.

Western Australian geographical information systems company NGIS Australia, has used the US research to show how revised flooding heights will affect coastal communities around Australia.

It has developed an online coastal mapping tool that shows the effect of rising sea levels. You can access the tool here.

Some academics feel the new map still underestimates the potential sea level rises.

Australian National University ocean and climate change expert, Professor Eelco Rohling said the map's maker should have taken account of two main factors influencing the rate of sea level rise.

He said glacial isostatic adjustment (when the Earth's crust bounces back from the weight of a glacier after it has melted) and the different scenarios of melting in Greenland and Antarctica, could account for sea rises tens of centimetres above the predictions.