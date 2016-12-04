Sea planes land on the Big River

Jack Peters of Melbourne who came to Grafton with his sea plane, The Jolly Roger.

AFTER flying commercial planes for QANTAS for most of his life, Jack Peters retired in 2005 as a Captain and began instructing people to fly sea planes.

"That's my job now, to keep my head going,” he said.

Mr Peters had come to the Clarence Valley with his sea plane the Jolly Roger in order to endorse Red Rock resident Phil Clare as a pilot, sell him the Jolly Roger and enjoy a weekend of flying around the Clarence.

After selling the Jolly Roger, Mr Peters said he's going to keep his feet on the ground for a while.

"I'm happy to be an earthling,” he said.

"You can give a kid too much ice cream.

" I've flown everything, one, two, three, four engine airliners, aircraft, piston, turbo prop, pure jet, 30,000 hours, I'm over it.

"I've got to the point where I want to sit on the balcony and watch other people do it.

"And then I can pick fault with everyone,” Mr Peters joked.

Mr Peters said he's always been interested in sea planes.

"When I was with QANTAS, as a sea plane pilot I knew the wind and the weather, but coming into Sydney I always had a look at the water and I'd know exactly where the wind was coming from,” he said.

"I'd always had an interest in landing on the water, there is nothing like flying a sea plane, you hear that cho, cho, cho, cho, cho as you touch the water and then you pull the power off and you're just a boat.

"It's a wonderful feeling.”

On Saturday and Sunday, the Sea Planes Pilots Association visited Grafton to enjoy a weekend of landing on the Clarence River and exploring the Valley from above with the Grafton Aero Club.