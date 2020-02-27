SEA ROGUE: Film to shine light on tragic loss Light on tragic loss

A still from the short documentary "Sea Rogue". image: Millstream Productions.

12 YEARS ago Michael Williams woke up to trawler he was on flipping over at sea.

With fellow crew Alan ‘Charlie’ Picton, and John ‘JJ’ Jarrett, he watched as the trawler sank to the bottom of the ocean, 30km off the coast of Byron Bay.

After six hours clinging to an esky, Mr Williams decided to swim to shore to get help, a 10-hour journey that left him bleeding, dehydrated and exhausted on a beach looking for help.

Finally he was found and a search began. Thirty hours later JJ was found, but Charlie was gone.

“I live with it every day,” Mr Williams said. “You go to sleep with it, and you wake and every day you’re glad you’re alive.

Michael Williams in the film Sea Rogue. Photo: Millstream Productions.

“Sometimes there’s nightmares, sometimes it’s good, but it doesn’t go away.”

Today, Mr Williams will gather with his family, and Charlie’s family, to watch the epic tale of survival and loss brought to life in a short animated documentary.

Presented by the Fisheries Research & Development Corporation and narrated by Mr Williams, Sea Rogue aims to raise awareness of safety at sea.

“With these guys, the story wasn’t shoved under the carpet, and it’s great to keep the story alive,” he said.

Attending the premiere alongside Mr Williams will be skipper Charlie Picton’s family, and Millstream Productions filmmaker Matt Blyth, as well as Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons, and Australian Maritime Safety Authority chair Stuart Ramsey.

Mr Williams said he had seen the film, and it made him emotional each time.

“I’m always holding back tears every time I see it,” he said. “The way they portrayed it is pretty amazing.”

According to the FRDC, the safety performance of the Australian fishing and aquaculture industry has not improved for more than a decade, with an average of five fatalities each year. The industry is the most dangerous in Australia, and fatalities about 25 times higher than mining and construction.

The FRDC recently developed the National Research Development & Extension Seafood Industry Safety Initiative, a collaborative partnership with AMSA and Seafood Industry Australia that seeks to improve the workplace health, safety and wellbeing of those working in the Australian seafood and aquaculture industry.

A flagship activity of the initiative is Project SeSAFE, to provide online workplace safety learning systems for crew and companies and to promote conversation about the value of workplace safety within the seafood industry, and a positive safety culture.

As for his animated likeness, Mr Williams said he thought his head looked like a bit of a “block”.

“But they got Charlie absolutely spot on,” he said.

The film screens at Yamba Cinema today at 4.30pm.