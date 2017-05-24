Sea the Valley's future: Mixed reaction to sea level map

Updated mapping shows the areas in light blue as the newly predicted locations in the Maclean area to be impacted by worse case rising sea levels in 2100.

A MAP which shows Australia's predicted sea level rises by 2100 may still underestimate coastal risk due to global warming.

Released by Western Australian geographical information systems company NGIS Australia, the map is based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) in the US. It shows the worst case scenario for 2100 based on 2013 data (dark blue) compared to the latest 2017 data (light blue).

University of New South Wales' Climate Change Research Centre Professor John Church said these were "early results" for unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions.

"With unmitigated emissions, the only question is when we get there (worst case)," Prof Church said.

He said recent research done after a 2013 report had documented how rapidly the Antarctic ice was melting, prompted the worst-case revisions.

For some regions it paints a particularly dire outlook, with the largest areas of inundation in the Shoalhaven, Hunter, Manning, Hastings, Richmond and Fitzroy river valleys.

However, despite the scientific evidence many Clarence Valley residents remained sceptical on social media.

Christopher Blanchard: "In 1984 they told us Wooli would have disappeared by 2010... still waiting!"

Norman Brownlie: "What bothers me - and I've been on the earth for over half a century of coal burning industrialisation - is that you would think that you would notice the sea rising but it looks the same to me."

Robert Vlakic: "Is this from the same morons who said Warragamba Dam will never see full capacity again due to global warming/climate change?"

Others suggested publishing the publicly available information could jeopardise the property market.

Fiona Geary: "Nice work stuffing up any sales in the Clarence Valley."

Beatrix Bennett-Hillier: "Real clever reporting. Some believers who were thinking of purchasing land here will no longer do so. Great for the future of the valley."

Connor Nash: "Well done DEX, you just scared off every potential business that was thinking about coming to the valley."

NGIS Australia principal consultant Nathan Eaton was part of the team that developed the latest Coastal Risk Australia mapping, released on Monday.

He said as a result of the rapid ice sheet melts, the previous worst-case of a 0.74m rise in sea levels was now looking likely to occur as a matter of course, based on the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions.

But he said there was a less than 2% chance of the new 2m worst-case scenario being realised.

"We're very unlikely to see that," Mr Eaton said. "It's a legitimate worst-case scenario."

He said the mapping had been developed this year to contrast the two worst-case scenarios and highlight how much they'd changed in four years.

Australian National University ocean and climate change expert Professor Eelco Rohling said the map's maker should have taken account of two main factors influencing the rate of sea level rise.

He said glacial isostatic adjustment (when the Earth's crust bounces back from the weight of a glacier after it has melted) and the different scenarios of melting in Greenland and Antarctica, could account for sea rises tens of centimetres above these predictions.