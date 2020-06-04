Menu
FOR SALE: A $1.3m bid by Riverview Funerals has been made for the Maclean Services Club premises, owned by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.
News

SEAL OF APPROVAL: Sub-branch backs Maclean RSL sale

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Jun 2020 1:30 AM
THE votes are in and the sale of the Maclean RSL is closer than ever.

Maclean RSL sub-branch members voted to accept an offer for the site from local business Riverview Funerals – worth $1.3 million.

The RSL executive had encouraged members to accept the deal which they described in their pitch to members as “fair and reasonable”.

While the offer is subject to council agreeing to a change in use for the site, the sub-branch has cleared a potential hurdle, and resoundingly.

Sub-branch president, Stephen Walton said 114 members were entitled to vote and 99 votes were received by the close of voting on May 29.

“Eighty-nine members voted to accept and 10 voted to reject the offer.”

Mr Walton said due to the commercial sensitivity involved, the club would now press ahead with the sale of the property “out of the public eye”.

The overwhelming support for the deal came despite the public push by Maclean Services Club encouraging sub-branch members to reject the offer and accept its own – which it said was forthcoming.

The club leases the site from the sub-branch and the sale, which was voted for by sub-branch members in April 2019, has been contentious.

Club CEO Steven Fraser has previously said there were a number of outstanding “issues” which had to be addressed before they put forward an offer to purchase the site.

The site has been the home of the RSL sub-branch since 1948 and had a major renovation in 1981.

