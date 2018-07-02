Menu
A fur seal pup that came ashore in the Valley on Sunday, which was monitored by ORRCA volunteers.
Seal pup one-eye for Clarence Valley beach

2nd Jul 2018 2:51 PM
A RARE visitor washed up onshore at a Clarence Valley beach this Sunday.

ORRCA volunteer Megs Burgess received a call out to the seal who was reported injured on Sunday morning.

Sher arrived to find the pup eating a fish donated by a nearby fishermen.

The pup, who was blind in his right eye, was still quite active and devoured the fish and then gathered himself up on the rocks to find some sun and had a sleep.

Ms Burgess stayed for several hours to monitor the seal's condition.

ORRCA is a volunteer Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia whose focus is on the preservation and welfare of whales, dolphins, seals and dugongs in Australian waters. They operate a 24 hour hotline to report injured or stranded whales, dolphins, seals and dugongs on 02 9415 3333.

Seal pups remain with their mothers for four to six weeks and are then weaned to forage and survive on their own. Pups are precocious at birth, capable of swimming and following their mothers into the water immediately after birth.

