Sean McComb was out with friends drinking last night. Picture: Twitter
Commonwealth Games

Irish boxer banned from Surfers Paradise

by Natalie Wolfe
10th Apr 2018 8:25 AM

A BOXER from Northern Ireland has been banned from Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach after allegedly getting into an altercation out the front of Sin City nightclub.

Sean McComb, the captain of the country's boxing team, was out with friends drinking on Monday night when security decided to kick him out of the club at around 2.45am.

The 25-year-old boxer, who was knocked out of getting a Commonwealth medal on Sunday, reportedly left without any dramas but allegedly decided to turn back and start a fight with the bouncers.

McComb was eventually pinned down by Sin City staff until police arrived, who issued him with an infringement notice for public nuisance with violence.

Police said no one was injured.

The boxer has also been issued a banning notice from the "safe night precincts" in Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, designed by the Queensland government as a way to reduce drug and alcohol-related violence in the party areas.

After getting knocked out on Sunday, McComb said it was a "sin" he and his teammate weren't going to medal at the Gold Coast games.

"It's a sin that one of us won't win a Commonwealth medal, but that's boxing for you," he said.

 

He also took to Twitter immediately after his loss to thank everyone for their support.

"Cheers for all the messages everyone not the 1st time I've been beat and won't be the last! But all the support keeps me going thanks again! Bang bang gravy chip," he wrote.

McComb's boxing career had been funded by Sport Ireland until last year when his sponsorship came to an end.

Since that money dried up, the 25-year-old had to train for the Gold Coast and the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics on a shoestring budget.

