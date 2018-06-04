Search begins for $583m resort development partner

The current state of the Beach Resort at Lindeman Island post Cyclone Debbie.

The current state of the Beach Resort at Lindeman Island post Cyclone Debbie. State Development

THE search has begun for an operating partner for the planned $583 million redevelopment of Lindeman Island.

Resort owner White Horse Australia has appointed Colliers International to lead the search for a partner to help in the development of three resorts on the island - a six-star spar resort, a five-star beach resort and a five-star eco resort along with a villa precinct.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the start of the search was a significant step in returning the island to its place as one of the state's tourism jewels.

"This is a major milestone for a project that is tipped to generate $620 million for Queensland's economy," she said.

"We're working closely with the owner and developer White Horse Australia to make sure we deliver exactly what Lindeman Island needs to be a thriving tourist hot spot."

Once the shining stars of Queensland's tourism industry, many resorts on islands throughout the Whitsundays and the Great Barrier Reef have become dilapidated ruins in recent years, with the State Government keen to entice developers back to the region.

Lindeman once boasted Australia's only Club Med resort, but the hotel has been closed for years.

White Horse bought the site in 2012 and has pledged to return it to glory.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the project was expected to attract more than 200,000 visitor days each year.

"During construction and development, this project will create 300 direct full-time equivalent jobs on Lindeman Island and up to 420 jobs in and around Mackay," he said.

White Horse Lindeman Director David Edwards said the plans to redevelop the existing resort at Lindeman Island took more than three years to prepare and have been refined to respond to the community.

"We are very pleased to be moving forward with this project which we believe will deliver outstanding environmental, economic and cultural outcomes for the region," he said.