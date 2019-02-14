Menu
BEAMING: Current Grafton Showgirl Elly Shipman at the 2018 Grafton Show.
Search begins for next girl of the Show

Kathryn Lewis
12th Feb 2019 1:25 AM
FUTURE Grafton Showgirls can apply now for the 2019 Grafton Show.

The call has gone out for women 18 and over to apply for the coveted annual position.

The winner will be judged on presentation, local knowledge - particularly in the agriculture of the Clarence Valley - and community involvement.

The showgirl will need to attend Grafton Show across both days, as well as an evening "meet and greet” function in the lead-up to the show, during which participants will be judged on their presentation and socialising.

The 2019 Showgirl can also ride on the annual float at the Jacaranda Festival.

Applications close at the end of April.

For more information, contact Carmell on 6642 7309 or visit The Hope Chest, 59 Prince St.

